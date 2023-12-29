Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $238.00

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 9951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.96).
Spectra Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.73. The company has a market cap of £108.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,773.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 3.69.
Spectra Systems Company Profile
Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.
