Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.00

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 9951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.96).

Spectra Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.73. The company has a market cap of £108.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.46 and a beta of 0.16.

About Spectra Systems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.