Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Down 2.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.26. 1,200,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,374,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.