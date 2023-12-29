Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.55.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.