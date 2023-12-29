Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Up 1.7%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 14,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 22,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,535 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

