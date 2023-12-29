SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

