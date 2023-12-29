Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 3% Higher

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.74 ($31.58) and last traded at €28.51 ($31.33). Approximately 9,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 305,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.67 ($30.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($35.90).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 57,958 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.