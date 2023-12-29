StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AAME opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.39. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

