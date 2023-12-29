StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.