StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

