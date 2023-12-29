StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.8 %

EIGR opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

