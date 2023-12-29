StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 2.7 %

NNVC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

