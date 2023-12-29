StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 2.7 %
NNVC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
