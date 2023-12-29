StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
