StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

