StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,404.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Stories

