StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.11.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
