StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

