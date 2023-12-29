StockNews.com Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

