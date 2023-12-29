Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
STRT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
