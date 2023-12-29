Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRT

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 712,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.