Streamr Price Reaches $0.0510 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $50.52 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,055,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,193,853 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

