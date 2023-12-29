Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Down 0.3%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €52.10 ($57.25) and last traded at €52.30 ($57.47). 81,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.45 ($57.64).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

