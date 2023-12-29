Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SMMF
Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.
Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Financial Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.