Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMMF

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.