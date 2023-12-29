Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

