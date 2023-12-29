Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 1,091.8% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

