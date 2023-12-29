Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SYZLF opened at $5.65 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

