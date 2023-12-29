Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SYZLF opened at $5.65 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.
About Sylogist
