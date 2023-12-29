Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Kevin Rendino Buys 5,100 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 857,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,525.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino acquired 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $130,606.72.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 768,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

