Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Shares of TYOYY opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $141.27.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

