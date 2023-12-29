Tangible One Day Volume Hits $10,619.95 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004954 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and approximately $10,619.95 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.11814021 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10,544.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

