Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Taoping Price Performance

TAOP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 665,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Taoping has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Featured Stories

