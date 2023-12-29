Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 1,208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,660.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TELDF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. HSBC raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $2.49 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.