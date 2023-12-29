Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,173,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 15,945,803 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.88.

Tellurian Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,069,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 412,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

