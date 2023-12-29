Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.28. 46,638,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,129,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $789.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

