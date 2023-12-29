Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.69. 624,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,141. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

