Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

