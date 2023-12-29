Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1,825.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Performance

TGH stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.