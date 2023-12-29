TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

