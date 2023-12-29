TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Recommended Stories
