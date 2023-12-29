TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 457 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.42 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

