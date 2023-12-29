TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

SRLN opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

