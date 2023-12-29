TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

NKE stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

