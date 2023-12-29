TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.42 and a 12 month high of $224.48.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

