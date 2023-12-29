The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720,115. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

