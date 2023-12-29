The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Position Reduced by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,011. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.