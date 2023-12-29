The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 2.7%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 303,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,245,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

