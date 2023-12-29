The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $222.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $249.61 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $252.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

