The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 47.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 50.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 188,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Timken by 9.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

