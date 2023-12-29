TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

