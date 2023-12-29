Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

TBLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $15.95.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.