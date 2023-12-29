Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TBLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $15.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
