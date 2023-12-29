Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

