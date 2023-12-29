Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
