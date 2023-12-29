Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 308.7% in December

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the November 30th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,079,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

