Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

