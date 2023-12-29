Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

