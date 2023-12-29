Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 299 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $210.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

